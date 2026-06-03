CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Corpus Christi City Council meeting that stretched past 2:00 a.m. ended without a decision on the future of the Inner Harbor desalination project.

What was intended to either award or deny a $78.6 million contract to advance Inner Harbor desal to 60% of design was tabled until September 1st in a 7-2 vote.

Corpus Christi city council tables Inner Harbor desalination vote until September after 15-hour meeting

"I would make a motion to table this until September 1st," City Councilmember Gil Hernandez of District 5 said.

Drew Bishop Results of the Inner Harbor desal vote

Hernandez cited concerns about the project's financial scope and the uncertainty surrounding contracts with large-volume water users.

"We don't have secured contracts with large volume water users. This is going to be a billion dollars on top of the other billion dollars we're spending on all three of those projects: The groundwater project, the brackish water desal project, and the wastewater reuse project," Hernandez said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo was one of the two no votes. She pleaded with the council to reconsider tabling the vote but did not have the numbers.

"It's over 10 years. People before me worked on it. It's frustrating to continue to not take the vote, and continue to move forward," Guajardo said.

Doubt surrounding the Inner Harbor project grew throughout the night. District 3 Councilmember Eric Cantu also raised concerns about the lack of secured contracts with large-volume users.

"You want us to approve this project with no contracts!" Cantu said.

Skepticism also emerged over the far field model after a group of scientists, some from the Harte Research Institute, said the environmental study did not properly evaluate Inner Harbor's effects on marine life. At-Large Councilmember Mark Scott weighed in on the need for further study.

"If there's this conversation to go forward but also have a conversation about finishing these studies," Scott said.

Public comment, which lasted five hours, reflected the deep divisions over the project.

"This clown show of this inner harbor desal is ridiculous," one commenter said.

Others urged the council to act.

"Move forward with the only fully permitted long-term solution in inner harbor desalination," another commenter said.

The meeting ended without the council reaching a decision on the project that could shape the future of Corpus Christi's water supply, for better or for worse.

City leaders say they still want to vote on Inner Harbor desal, but want more clarity on the environmental impacts and the future water demands the city will face.

They're set to have their next chance to vote on September 1st.

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