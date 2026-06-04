Governor Abbott's office slams Corpus Christi council for delaying Inner Harbor desalination vote

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott's office is criticizing the Corpus Christi City Council's decision to delay a vote on the proposed Inner Harbor desalination project until September.

The council voted early Wednesday morning to table consideration of a $78.6 million contract related to the project following a meeting that lasted nearly 15 hours. Several council members cited concerns about costs, environmental impacts and future water demand projections.

In a statement to KRIS 6 News, Robert Black, chief of staff of the office of Governor Abbott, said the council failed to take action on a project he described as critical to the city's long-term water needs.

“The moment for leadership arrived, but the Council met it with a whimper and a complaint," Black said. "For the second time in six months, the Council could have taken meaningful steps to meet the long-term water needs of their citizens. Instead, they chose to bicker, blame, and hide behind excuses and ‘studies’ rather than take action."

Black pointed to state efforts to support water infrastructure projects in the region.

"Governor Abbott and the State of Texas have done their part: we have expedited funding and permits for new wells, paid for pipeline upgrades, fully permitted the Inner Harbor Plant, and provided more than $800 million in funding for water projects," Black said.

Abbott has previously signaled a willingness for the state to play a larger role in addressing Corpus Christi's water needs. In 2022, he told KRIS 6 News that if local leaders could not agree on a desalination plan, "the state of Texas will do it for them," while pledging to work with the Texas Water Development Board to secure the region's long-term water supply.

The statement comes as questions remain about the future of Corpus Christi's water supply and whether the state could take a more active role in addressing the region's long-term water needs.

"When courage and leadership were badly needed, the Corpus Christi City Council once again completely failed the citizens they represent," Black said.

The City Council is expected to revisit the Inner Harbor desalination project on Sept. 1.

