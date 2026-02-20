Irish man faces child exploitation charges in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 36-year-old man from Ireland appeared in federal court Thursday morning after being extradited to face charges of coercing a minor into creating sexually explicit content.

Matthew Liam Johnstone was brought to Houston on Feb. 19 and made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby in Corpus Christi at 9:45 a.m.

KRIS 6 News previously reported that Johnstone had been charged in August.

According to an indictment returned Aug. 6, 2025, Johnstone allegedly coerced a minor in September 2022 into filming and photographing herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The alleged acts included elements of sadism and bestiality.

In a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office - Southern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced the charges of coercion and enticement and sexual exploitation of a child in the Southern District of Texas.

If convicted, Johnstone faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI conducted the investigation, while the Justice Department's Office of International Affairs worked with Irish authorities to secure Johnstone's arrest and extradition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman is prosecuting the case alongside Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The program coordinates federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children while working to identify and rescue victims.

