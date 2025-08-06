Irish national charged with child exploitation faces life sentence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 36-year-old Irish national has been charged with multiple counts related to child exploitation, according to federal prosecutors.

Matthew Liam Johnstone faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of coercion and enticement of a child, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

The charges allege that in September 2022, Johnstone coerced a minor into filming and photographing herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including acts of sadism.

If convicted, Johnstone faces up to life in prison. All charges also carry a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI's Child Exploitation Operational Unit - Criminal Investigative Division conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman and Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

