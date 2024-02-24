San Patricio Emergency Management prepares for hurricane season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In Sinton, on a sunny February day, people that spoke with KRIS 6 News talked about if they’ve thought about preparing for hurricane season.

“The main thing is water, food and if a generator. That’s the first thing you’ll want to get,” Sinton resident J Torres said.

Supplies that come in handy when disaster strikes.

“I don’t think it’s ever too soon to think about it. I think we have left over supplies from the last hurricane,” Odem resident Adam Martinez said.

The county’s Emergency Management Coordinator agreed.

“We don’t want to wait until we have a hurricane in the gulf to begin to get prepared,” Sara Williams said.

That’s why Williams has been hosting meetings with the county’s largest industry partners, response agencies and other cities.

“We’re not a large city so we don’t have the same amount of resources like in Corpus Christi. That is more than 3 times than the size of our whole county. That’s why we have to work together and share resources with each other,” William said.

In fact, earlier this week the group discussed what an evacuation would look like as they move residents to the county fairgrounds.

“We’re going to practice how we function inside the invocation hub. How we check people in and make sure we’re keeping families together and pets with their families and that everyone gets on their way safely to their destination,” Williams said.

Preparation not just from the county but the people who live here.

“A couple days before we go and grab board for the widows. Some people put tape on there so if it shatters it won’t go inside,” Sinton resident Tanis Contreras said.

For those living in San Pat County, you can register to get code red alerts during hurricane season, through Coastal Plain LEPC.