San Patricio County hosts job fair to continue filling more industry jobs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — San Patricio County is on a mission to get more people working.

The county’s Economic Development Corporation shared how it’s working to meet the demands of employers and needs of those looking for work.

Lora DeLuna, the Marketing Coordinator for the Economic Development Corporation sat down with KRIS 6 News to expand on San Pat County, a leading industry on the Texas Gulf Coast

"We do have companies in the area that have been established and newer companies that have seen a growth is projects and they are looking to hire to meet the demand,” DeLuna said.

This means there’s a demand for different workers within different industries throughout San Pat County.

"We're talking about jobs in the industry like welders, pipe fitters, helpers,” DeLuna said.

The city also has positions to fill.

"I feel like Portland is booming and as we’re booming we’re needing more people in customer service,” City of Portland HR Manager Katherine DelaGarza said.

Expanding the workforce within the county starts with this career expo and job fair.

"The career expo portion of it will be in the morning. We're hosting students from the county. We have a mix of middle school and high school students who are just looking at jobs that they can anticipate after high school,” DeLuna said.

If you’re an employer in San Patricio County or if you’re looking for a job, you can contact Lora DeLuna.