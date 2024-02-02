Pot holes on Nolan Street poses a big problem for Odem residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — More than 40 people have commented on a photo posted on the Odem-Edroy community Facebook group showing massive potholes.

Melody Essenburg’s comment reads, "people only have two options. Go around the potholes and end up in oncoming traffic or go through the potholes and damage your tires which can be expensive."

Odem resident Julianna Martinez lives off Nolan Street and chooses to go around the potholes.

"I’ve had a lot of instances that either I get nails in my tire and a lot of them are really deep and it hits so ugly,” Martinez said.

Martinez, who has lived in Odem her entire life, said for as long as she can remember she's had to look out for deep holes in the middle of the street.

"I mean there weren't as many, but I remember at one point they were doing the sidewalk and something else and it caused way more potholes,” Martinez said.

With more drivers trying to avoid these potholes, Martinez said she worries about the safety of those in her neighborhood.

"Especially when there's traffic, people will cut through here and hail down,” Martinez said.

Raul Barrera, who lives on the same street, literally around the corner from the potholes, sees how big of a problem this is.

"Swerving over to the left is dangerous because it's not safe and some people come around the corner behind me. It's a situation we're going to have to deal with for a while,” Barrera said.

Its a reality that Barrera has come to terms with after reaching out to the city.

"I know the situation the city is in,” Barrera said. “I understand the problem but still it's a safety hazard."

KRIS 6 News reporter Victoria Balderrama talked with a lot of drivers concerned about the lingering pothole problem and called Mayor David Maldonado to find out what if anything the city plans to do about them.

Mayor Maldonado sent a statement saying that: