Women's History Month

Events in Women's History

1903: Marie Curie becomes the first woman to receive Nobel Prize

1912: Girl Scouts of America is founded

1920: Women in the U.S. are given the right to vote

1932: Amelia Earhart flies solo across the Atlantic

1942: Women serve in the armed forces during World War II

1955: Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama

1966: National Organization for Women (NOW) is founded by Betty Goldstein Friedan

1973: American tennis champion Billie Jean King defeats champion player Bobby Riggs in a "Battle of the Sexes" match

1983: Sally Ride becomes the first American woman in space

1994: Congress passes the Violence Against Women Act