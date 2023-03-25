Women dedicated to beautifying Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — As we continue celebrating women’s history month, we recognize a group of Coastal Bend women who have made it their mission to assist in beautifying their city and making Aransas Pass a destination.

The proceeds from homemade dog cookies made by the clean green Aransas Pass organization are used to help encourage residents to maintain the community and their yards.

This fundraiser allows them to award a home with their yard of the month award.

“We started seeing the results very quickly with neighbors mowing more, trimming more, and bringing their yards up. it encouraged us greatly to keep going, so we needed a fundraiser and that’s when we started ours called "DOG SPELLED BACKWARDS", where we sell homemade dog cookies,” Cindy Oakerson, organizer of clean green said.

Oakerson along with her partner Paula Vandergriff and their group full of inspiring women have made it their mission to bring the vibrancy back to the city of Aransas Pass.

“We pick up all the trash, we rake, and we really have gotten to know our downtown people it has really been a wonderful thing. downtown is looking really beautiful we are so proud of it,” Vandergriff said.

The clean green group gets together monthly to do litter clean-ups and beach clean-ups.

Their next big goal is to get the young students involved and have fire hydrants and electrical boxes painted and add more murals to the city.

“Everything is working together; we try to put all the organizations together and use all our energy together and it is just exploding our little town. we are thrilled,” Vandergriff said.

Local resident David Robinson said he’s noticed these new additions and loves the new vibe

“It is nice to have someone that wants to help take care of the place where they live and their city,” Robinson said.

Clean green Aransas Pass said they are always in need of volunteers or donations.

Their next fundraiser is tomorrow at the rialto theater indoor market from 10am to 3pm.

They will also be having their monthly litter clean up this same day from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., behind the Walgreens in Aransas Pass.

