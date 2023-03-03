43rd annual Y Women in Career Awards celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday was the 43RD annual Y Women in Career Awards.

This banquet was in honor of recognizing successful professional women and highlighting their accomplishments.

309 exceptional women in the Coastal Bend were highlighted at the event. This was a great way to kick off Women's History Month.

"This event is very important to my heart because international women's day is right around the corner, and it is approaching. It is important to highlight for their achievements and I feel very inspired by the women we are honoring tonight, and I am extremely excited for that," Valeria Ford board member of YWCA said.

The YWCA Y Teens were also at the event in order to be inspired by the accomplishments of women in our community.