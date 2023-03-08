Coastal Bend youth shelter's nun thanks community on International Women's Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The captain of the Ark is a nun who credits the Coastal Bend community for helping with 21 years of caring for children.

The Ark is a sanctuary for abused kids. Sister Milagros Tormo is the Ark’s president. On average, they care for 20 kids sent by Child Protective Services. Ark staff give them a temporary place to lay their heads, play and stay safe.

“I think it’s very important for us to have this place open because we give the opportunity to the children,” Sister Tormo said. “If we’re saving one, I think it’s worth it because nobody needs to be abused.”

Sister Milagros is proud of the work she has done for the shelter. A new addition she is most proud of is called the Ark Angels’ Chapel, a separate room on Ark grounds with 12 pews. It is where they call for divine intervention.

“We believe that God is going to help us,” Sister Tormo said. “We have to stretch, very much, the dollars; and then somebody comes with a donation or a solution.”

All of 16 cents, given by a six-year-old in 2012, is what Sister Tormo calls their biggest donation.

“Any penny is important,” she said.

Sister Tormo hopes the pennies stack up with a comeback of the Ark’s only annual fundraiser – a gala at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds. This event was canceled for the past three years because of the pandemic. This year’s affair is at 6 p.m. on September 21, and tickets can be bought by calling 361-241-6566.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.