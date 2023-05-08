Veterans get a well-deserved surprise after a break in at their post

In a previous story, VFW Post 2932 in Aransas Pass was broken into. About $1,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen.

"With the break-in, I felt offended because we don’t have that much here anyway. It just broke my heart to even think that anyone could do anything like that," said lifelong VFW member Richard Zepeda.

After the community of Aransas Pass heard about the break-in, they helped the VFW post reach their goal of raising $15,000 in monetary and unkind services. $1,900 will be used for the purchase of security equipment that the Aransas Pass Chief of Police and Information Technology Department will install. The rest will be used for much-needed repairs on the roof.

"When I first found out someone broke in here, it broke my heart. Then after we went on Facebook and the T.V and reached out to the community of people, it's been a blessing in disguise for us," VFW member David Rector said.

Lowe’s also donated four metal doors with hardware to help prevent other break-ins from happening. The City of Aransas Pass is also donating one refurbished computer.

"It does mean a lot. It's hard in the times that we're in, to support and to help people when it's hard to make it on your own. So this is really a blessing," Vice Commander of VFW Post 2932 Mingo Pulido said.

A company from out of town volunteered to paint the building for free. Aransas Pass High School students are also offering to paint a mural on the building.

"We're ready to get things moving right now. We're ready to get that started because we want to make our post look as good as we can have it look. This post is very much appreciative beyond what we thought it would be and were just overjoyed about it," Rector said.