Veterans seek answers after Aransas Pass VFW post is broken into, allegedly robbed

John Wiebel VFW post 2932 in Aransas Pass is a home away from home for many local veterans.

However, some of the sense of security those veterans had was lost when someone broke into their office.

About $1,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen, which left an emotional impact on the veteran community.

"With the break in, I felt offended because we don’t have that much here anyway. It just broke my heart to even think that anyone could do anything like that," lifelong VFW member Richard Zepeda said.

Post 2932 has 20 active members. Zepeda said the post is small but close-knit. The post is where he and his friends call home.

"This post is a symbolism of all veterans. We come here together to share stories. We come from different places and so this is just a place where we can come and collect our memories and thoughts together," VFW member David Rector said.

One weekend, after the post had rented out their space for a party, they noticed the office door had been tampered with. They soon realized their computer, keyboard, mouse and modem was taken.

Unfortunately, they had no video footage to catch who stole their equipment. They filed a police report on Sunday, April 17 to the Aransas Pass Police Department. The police sent out an alert to local pawn shops to warn them about the stolen electronics.

"It’s just electronics. That can be replaced. Other than life, it can be replaced. They’re just items that are used for business really and that’s all they were, but the fact is that this place shouldn’t be tampered with period," Commander of Post 2932 Ray Mares said.

The post said they don’t believe it’s a targeted attack. Mares said since he’s been a member at that post since 2012, this is the first crime he’s seen.

"There’s a legacy here that we’re trying to keep in tact. The VFW means a lot to the community in Aransas Pass. There’s a lot of history here so we want to make sure this place stays whole," Mares said.

The post plans to repair their front doors and office door. They also plan to install a security system to prevent further break-ins. To help donate to replace the stolen equipment and refurbish the post, visit their GoFundMe page.