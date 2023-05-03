TMISD announces resolution reached in Texas Education Agency investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An investigation by the Texas Education Agency into the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District has concluded.

The TEA began looking into the district following allegations of grade tampering, tampering that some alleged changed the overall GPA of some students.

Wednesday, TMISD announced that the investigation is complete and it has come to an agreement with the TEA.

That agreement sets forth terms that the district must implement by August.

The background

In July 2021, KRIS 6 News reported Rick Fernandez — the superintendent of the district at the time — was placed on administrative leave, with pay.

A few days later, KRIS 6 News learned the TMISD was being investigated by the TEA for alleged grade tampering.

KRIS 6 News also reported the TMISD Board of Trustees conduted its own investigation.

Fernandez later settled his resignation with the district in October 2021, but there was no confirmation at the time if it was due to the investigation.

On Wednesday, the district said in a release it cooperated fully with the TEA and "committed to resolving all complaints brought forth," which ended the investigation.

"The District is dedicated to addressing the concerns raised by TEA and implementing the action plan to continue providing the best education for all students," the district said in the release.

The district laid out the plan it will implement as part of the agreed action plan:



Members of the Board of Trustees and the Superintendent completing the Lone Star Governance by August 15, 2023.



TMISD not offering an off-campus Physical Education (“P.E.”) course to District students for the 2023-2024 school year.



TMISD conducting a public hearing by August 15, 2023, admitting the following: 1) TMISD did not previously obtain approval from TEA for the off-campus P.E. course, in accordance with Board Policy and state law, and 2) TMISD did not previously offer the off-campus P.E. course to all students.

"(The) District will continue to work closely with TEA to ensure that all concerns are addressed," the release states. "The investigation has been a challenging time for the District, but it appreciates TEA's support throughout the investigation and resolution process."

Timeline through investigation

In November 2021, KRIS 6 News received documents previously requested from the district. The Attorney General ordered the release of those documents after the district sought to withhold them.

According to the documents, on Dec. 14, 2020, Fernandez became aware of alleged grade tampering at the high school. The allegations involved a school employee deliberately manipulating grades to the benefit of her children as well as those of her family friends.

KRIS 6 News confirmed that the employee was the wife of Former TMISD, Place 2 Trustee Stephen Stephen Hoelscher.

TEA officials sent formal notification of their investigation into the grade tampering on June 12, 2021.

On June 14, 2021, Fernandez told the school board president "It's in the district's best interest" to conduct an audit into grading practices, with a suggestion it be done by legal professionals, and not anyone within the district.

The same day, an agenda item called for the possible resignation of Hoelshcer, but no action was taken.

A four-page report from the TEA was sent to Fernandez and board President Paul Mostella on July 12, 2021. That report revealed four students, including the child or children of a Tuloso-Midway ISD board trustee, had an unfair advantage involving a "non-district PE course" that was not offered to the remainder of the student body in the school district.

A week later, the board held a special meeting to discuss Fernandez's employment with the district.

By July 15, 2021, Fernandez was put on leave with pay.

The next week on July 21, the school board held their meeting to launch their own investigation, and also voted to possibly reinstate Fernandez, which failed.

On Oct. 19 that year, the trustees agreed to a mutual settlement with Fernandez, which paid out $160,000 to buy out the remainder of his contract.

His final day of employment was Jan. 31, 2022.

