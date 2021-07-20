Report: TEA investigating Tuloso-Midway ISD for grade tampering

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: Some content is shared through a partnership with The Corpus Christi Caller-Times. For the complete story visit caller.com

Four students, including the child or children of a Tuloso-Midway ISD board trustee, received an unfair advantage in a "non-district PE course" that wasn't available to the rest of the district's student body, according to a local media report.

​

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the Texas Education Agency is conducting a Special Accreditation Investigation into TMISD. The news was released while the district has announced the paid administrative lead of TM Superintendent Rick Fernandez.

The four-page report was sent to Fernandez and TM board president Paul Mostella on July 12, the Caller-Times reports.

The outside physical education course had been allowed in previous years. It is the course in which children of a board trustee and the child of a close family friend earned valedictorian ranking.

The TEA report states that a teacher informed the superintendent of an unauthorized grade change that impacted her students. An investigation showed that 1,200 grades were changed without proper authorization in Fall 2020.

The TEA has started an investigation that will include information from a variety of sources, according to the report.

The TM board will be meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the district's Central Administrative Building at 9760 La Branch Drive.