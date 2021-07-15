TMISD superintendent placed on administrative leave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Fernandez has been placed on administrative leave.

John W. White, Ed.D. Assistant Superintendent for Leadership & Learning released this statement Thursday afternoon:

"Dr. Rick Fernandez has been placed on Administrative Leave with pay," says the statement. "Any further employment action would be determined by the School Board. At this time, we cannot comment further on personnel manners."

The reasoning for this move has not been made public yet.

