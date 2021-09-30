TMISD school board debates superintendent's employment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District school board members are debating late into the night Wednesday on the future employment of the district's superintendent.

Doctor Rick Fernandez was placed on administrative leave in July, and whether or not to fire him was the only order of business on the agenda for a special called school board meeting.

No decision had been reached as of 10:25 p.m.

Board members remained in closed executive session which began at 6:11 p.m.

When pressed for information about the superintendent's suspension and possible firing, board members said they couldn't comment on a pending investigation.

That was frustrating to two concerned TMISD parents.

"I just want to know basically the investigation results, if (Fernandez) was right what he did, and basically the truth," Silvia Henderson said.

“I’d be OK if they fired a teacher for doing wrong -- I mean anybody," Cindie Gonzalez said. "If he didn’t, why isn’t he allowed to do his job. And if he did, you need to show us the proof.”

Fernandez was placed on leave days before the Texas Education Agency announced that it's investigating TMISD for possible grade tampering, but it's unclear how or if the investigation is connected to the disciplinary action.

This is a developing story.