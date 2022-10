According to the Target cooperate website, the retail mega-chain has plans in place to build a 128,500 sq. ft. store in the Portland area.

The exact location is not yet known.

The new location would be the second Target store for the Coastal Bend.

The first was built in the new Moore Plaza in late 1989.

There are currently nearly 2,000 stores worldwide.

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 will have more information as it becomes available.