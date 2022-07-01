STAAR results show students recovering from COVID

AUSTIN, Texas — Statewide assessment results released Friday show students in grades 3 to 8 are beginning to recover from COVID-19.

KRIS 6 News received a preview of the results, which show gains in two areas, mathematics and reading.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness program, or STAAR results, shows the commitment by teachers, administrators, and programs implemented to address the student's needs.

2021 saw the single largest gain in mathematics over the last 10 years. At the same time, recovery is not back to pre-COVID numbers, Morath said.

"In terms of the story of academic recovery, we've seen a pretty noticeable jump in mathematics proficiency relative to the dip that occurred as a result of COVID-19," he said.

Marath credits teachers and principals statewide for the progress that has been made so far.

"What is also true is we have not fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic and mathematics we have," Morath said. "We do have quite a ways to go to get back to our former level of student performance and proficiency in math."

Reading numbers were even more significant, with the state back on an upward growth.

"We are essentially back at a level that we would have expected had COVID-19 never happened in the first place," he said.

He attributes this to reading academies and investments in literacy for students.

The news for students across the board is similarly good.

"It is not just one group of kids that has benefited; it is public schools serving all public school students to improve outcomes for kids across the state of Texas," Morath said.

Legislation enacted last year requires districts to provide 30 hours of tutoring, per subject area, for any student that has failed a state exam. Morath acknowledges the additional stress this has put on teachers but says the test scores prove it is working.

He adds many districts are implementing tutoring into daily schedules to help alleviate stress on teachers in upcoming school years and it will be built into the academic calendar.

Parents can go online to view results at the STAAR parent portal by entering student's personal information.

