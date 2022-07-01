Texas Education Association is letting parents see their child's test scores

Right now, parents are able to view their child's STAAR test scores.

Those tests are designed to measure whether or not students are ready for the next grade.

STAAR is the state's testing program and it's based on state curriculum standards in subjects like reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies.

The goal is to ensure that all students receive what they need to be academically successful.

And in order to do that, the Texas Education Association is letting parents see what their child's score is, how they answered the questions, and an explanation as to why the answer may be wrong. Texas is one of the few states that lets you do this.

"I think it would show us what areas of how they are testing how they are studying, what they are being taught," said parent Esperanza Kellam.

“STAAR testing is hard for some kids. You know and since my son struggles, it would be a real benefit to be able to see that," said parent Kerry Trejo.

The test results also includes suggestions for parents to help improve their kid's score and resources to help them.

Parents will be able to view the results Friday for grades 3 through 8.