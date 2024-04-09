Search underway for missing woman after truck crashes into ship channel

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A search is underway in Port Aransas after a truck crashed into the ship channel Monday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a white Ford Ranger was seen driving erratically near the jetties around 8 p.m. before it ended up in the water. A man and woman were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officials told KRIS 6 news the man was able to make it out of the vehicle. However, the woman never emerged from the water.

As of 11 p.m. Monday evening, crews were still searching for the woman. The ship channel has also been closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for the very latest.

