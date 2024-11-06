RESULTS ARE IN: Corpus Christi City Council District 5 results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incumbent Gil Hernandez has been elected to represent District 5 on Corpus Christi City Council with 53.83% of the vote.

There were only 2 candidates in the Corpus Christi City Council District 5 race, Hernandez and David Peña.

Hernandez, a six-year city councilman, said his top priorities included infrastructure concerns, which he said are included in every part of the city. "We have to make improvements and maintain street, utility, and facility infrastructure without overextending our ability to pay for the improvements."

In addition, Hernandez added these two concerns:



"Debt spending has become a major concern. The city currently has $1.683B of debt not counting what is also due in interest."

"We have overextended our current sources of water. We are in serious need of new water resources for the long term growth of the Coastal Bend."

Challenger David Peña, included "Fostering collaboration within City Council and promoting responsible economic growth." in his top three priorities.

Peña added, "



"I will prioritize fixing neglected residential streets, securing long-term water solutions, and streamlining processes for local businesses."

"With my experience in business and community building, I will work to create a more cooperative council that listens to all voices, ensuring that Corpus Christi grows sustainably while remaining inclusive and welcoming for all residents."

One of the most controversial topics over the last several years has been the desalination here is how both candidates answered when asked, "What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?"

Hernandez -

"With regards to desalination, I believe the Harbor Island location is a better long term solution. The Harbor Island site is permitted for 50 mgd and can be expanded to over 100 mgd if the discharge is extended into the Gulf of Mexico. Brackish groundwater desalination and wastewater reuse from industry and the city are viable option. Whatever the options are for alternative water supplies are, we need to work with partners like the Port of Corpus Christi, the Nueces River Authority, or the state in order to share in the cost burden for the city's long term benefit

David Peña -

"Regarding water sources for the city, I support efforts to repair the Mary Rhodes pipeline to full capacity. Currently it is only running at 20%. Additionally, I believe the industrial district should be permitted to recycle their water which could save millions of gallons daily. Our local refineries have the capability to recycle water, and it is critical that we allow them to do so, easing pressure on our water supply and promoting sustainable practices.

