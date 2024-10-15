KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from David Peña.

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

If elected, my primary goals will focus on improving infrastructure, fostering collaboration within City Council and promoting responsible economic growth. I will prioritize fixing neglected residential streets, securing long-term water solutions, and streamlining processes for local businesses. With my experience in business and community building, I will work to create a more cooperative council that listens to all voices, ensuring that Corpus Christi grows sustainably while remaining inclusive and welcoming for all residents.

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

My concern with the city budget is its rapid growth without enough focus on long-term sustainability. If elected, I will advocate for a more transparent and efficient budget process, ensuring funds are allocated to critical areas like infrastructure and essential services while cutting unnecessary spending to prevent future financial strain.

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

Over the next 10 years I see Corpus Christi’s role as fostering a strong partnership with our refineries and the local naval base. By working together, we can ensure both entities play vital roles in supporting our community, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and enhancing security, while focusing on environmental responsibility and local development. This collaboration will build a prosperous, resilient future for our city.

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

Regarding water sources for the city, I support efforts to repair the Mary Rhodes pipeline to full capacity. Currently it is only running at 20%. Additionally, I believe the industrial district should be permitted to recycle their water which could save millions of gallons daily. Our local refineries have the capability to recycle water, and it is critical that we allow them to do so, easing pressure on our water supply and promoting sustainable practices.

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

While the timing of Peter Zanoni’s raise during a budget shortfall raised concerns, it is important to note that he met all the performance criteria outlined in his contract. Given this, the city council’s decision was based on fulfilling that contractual obligation, ensuring consistency and accountability in the city’s leadership agreements.

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

In District 5, several residential streets are in need of major repair. For example, Etienne Dr., Heaven’s Gate Dr. and Candy Ridge Rd., just to name a few. I would like to see the city prioritize and focus efforts on addressing these streets, ensuring safer and smoother roads for our residents.

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

In terms of no-kill shelters, the city should focus on offering pet retention resources to help people keep their pets, reducing the number of animals entering shelters. Currently this option is not available on the city’s website, I believe implementing it would make a significant difference in supporting both pets and their owners.

8. In other cities, law enforcement agencies hold news conferences to inform residents of major incidents in their communities. Yet, the Corpus Christi Police Department rarely holds news conferences especially after officer-involved shootings or to alert the public about crime trends. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

I would advocate for establishing clear protocols for timely community briefings after officer involved incidents. This can be done by working with the department to create communication guidelines that prioritize transparency while respecting ongoing investigations. Additionally, I would support regular public forums or meetings where law enforcement could discuss crime trends and safety concerns with the community. Promoting open dialogue and accountability will help build trust and ensure the department’s actions align with public expectations.

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

I would offer incentives to local vendors to encourage participation.

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

I think the city is doing a great job with this, and I would continue with the current trends.

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Improving parking during downtown events, I would advocate for expanding parking options, implementing shuttle services, and promoting alternative transportation, ensuring adequate access for attendees while reducing congestion.

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

We plan to be at Brewster Street Southside on election night!