EDITOR'S NOTE: Question 8 has been edited for clarity. The answers to the question remain unedited.

KRIS 6 asked all the candidates the same 12 questions. These are the answers that we got back from Gil Hernandez.

________________________

1. If elected, what would be your three priorities?

1. We have serious infrastructure concerns in every part of the city. We have to make improvements and maintain street, utility, and facility infrastructure without overextending our ability to pay for the improvements.

2. Debt spending has become a major concern. The city currently has $1.683B of debt not counting what is also due in interest.

3. We have overextended our current sources of water. We are in serious need of new water resources for the long term growth of the Coastal Bend

________________________

2. The city budget has been a topic of concern this summer. What are your concerns with the budget? If elected, what steps would you take to improve it?

The main issue with the budget is the increase in debt spending. The payment on tax payer supported debt increased from $55M last year to $70M this year. The debt payment is now 21% of the General Fund revenues and led to the majority of the 6% tax increase this year. We need to be cautious and not overextend our ability to cover the and be forced to increase taxes to cover the debt expense.

________________________

3. The Coastal Bend is home to several military installations, refineries, and industry. What kind of role do you see Corpus Christi playing in the next 10 years? How would you contribute to its growth?

The Naval Air Station and Corpus Christi Army Depot are the #2 employer in Corpus Christi. It is vital we support their mission in order to keep those primary job here. I believe we missed an opportunity to include the base infrastructure in the 1/8 cent sales tax reauthorization ballot language. We recently agreed to terms on a new Industrial District Agreement with our industry partners. This will provide long term stability for both the city and industry and provide a basis for future growth.

________________________

4. Plans to build a desalination plant to serve Corpus Christi residents have been discussed for years. What additional water sources do you support and how long would it take to get them operational?

With regards to desalination, I believe the Harbor Island location is a better long term solution. The Harbor Island site is permitted for 50 mgd and can be expanded to over 100 mgd if the discharge is extended into the Gulf of Mexico. Brackish groundwater desalination and wastewater reuse from industry and the city are viable option. Whatever the options are for alternative water supplies are, we need to work with partners like the Port of Corpus Christi, the Nueces River Authority, or the state in order to share in the cost burden for the city's long term benefit

________________________

5. In July, the Corpus Christi City Council voted to give City Manager Peter Zanoni a 10-percent pay raise. That increased his yearly salary from $372,000 to $409,200. That’s a $37,200 boost in pay. If you were on the council at the time of the vote, did you vote for or against the raise and why? If you were not on the council but had the opportunity to vote on giving Zanoni a raise, how would you vote and why?

I voted against the city manager's (CM) 10% pay increase. This was on top of a 12% pay raise previous year. Based on the evaluation process, the recommendation was only 4%. The argument that we needed to pay market rates led to the higher increase, but now he’s paid more than city managers in San Antonio, El Paso, and Arlington all of which are larger cities. The increase was also given prior to the completion of the budget cycle where revenue short falls were expected and job positions were proposed for elimination.

________________________

6. There are several streets in need of repairs. What neighborhood streets do you think are in most need?

The city’s public work staff with input from council members created a 5 year plan called the Rapid Pavement Program (RPP) that can be review at www.cctexas.com/rpp [cctexas.com]. We have made significant strides repairing residential streets, but there still a long way to go. For streets that are not currently on the plan in District 5, we still need to address the neighborhoods around Sugar Ridge Park, along Heaven’s Gate Dr., Braesvalley Dr., Shadowbend Dr., Goldeneye Dr., and Eider Dr. I will be working closely with the Public Works Department to ensure these neighborhoods are added to the plan.

_______________________

7. Our viewers say the stray dog population is a problem in the city’s westside and northside. Some animal advocates say our city animal shelter is overpopulated and would like it to become a “no kill” shelter. If elected, how would solve these issues?

We must always ensure public safety first with regards to stray domestic animals especially large dogs. However, steps can be taken to with the animal rescue organization to prevent euthanizing these dogs. Specifically, we should enter into written agreements with these organizations to take the dogs for placement in their facilities and adoption services. This can also be done with organizations outside the city to transport dogs to other cities.

________________________

8. How would you encourage our local police department to be more transparent?

CCPD has done a tremendous job over the years engaging the local community with the limited resources and personnel they’ve had. I recently participated in several “National Night Out” events this month with our police and firefighters. Unfortunately, anytime you have an incident like an officer involve shooting, there are legal and immediate knowledge limitations on what can be communicated to the public. The communication plan in these situations can be refined to have more direct communication with official local media outlets in order to provide relevant information and a follow-up timeline.

________________________

9. Community events like Art Walk and Farmers Market have become popular over the last three years. What methods would you use to boost local businesses and with it, the local economy?

We have to give credit to the Downtown Management District (DMD) under the leadership of Alyssa Barrera-Mason. The DMD has done amazing work revitalizing downtown and bring events like Art Walk and Music Walk. I would continue to work with our partners at the DMD, the Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Visit Corpus Christi to attract and incentivize business and development.

________________________

10. The monthly Art Walk in Corpus Christi has become hugely popular over the last few months. If elected, what would you do to bring family friendly events like this to our city?

Again, we have to give credit to the Downtown Management District (DMD) under the leadership of Alyssa Barrera-Mason. Her and her team has created the environment to make these events a success. We need to continue our support of the DMD in the development and expansion of these events.

________________________

11. Events like Art Walk, the annual Dia de Los Muertos, and St. Patrick’s Day Festival draw thousands of people to downtown Corpus Christi but many attendees say there isn’t enough parking. What is your solution to this issue?

Parking in these types of events will always be a challenge. We can engage with the RTA to offer transportation to remote parking sites at city hall or the county courthouse parking lots.

________________________

12. Where do you plan on being election night?

I will campaign until the polls close. I will be at the county courthouse after the results are announced.