Port of Corpus Christi Commission names new CEO

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a unanimous vote, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority Commission has named Kent Britton as its new leader.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Britton has been the port's interim CEO since May 30, following the resignation of Sean Strawbridge.

Britton edged out over 40 other candidates for the position in a process that some local and environmental leaders said lacked transparency.

In August, the port commission held a special meeting, giving the public an opportunity to provide input on what they would like to see in the next CEO.

Britton was named the port's financial controller in 2020 and is a certified public accountant with a bachelor of science degree in industrial management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

At the time of that appointment, a statement from the port said Britton "brings extensive experience in accounting and administrative functions to Port Corpus Christi."

Britton will be paid an annual salary of $500,000 and will be eligible for an annual bonus. According to the employment agreement, that annual bonus cannot exceed 35 percent of $500,000.

Strawbridge had an annual salary of $575,000 and received a bonus of $140,000 earlier this year. In 2022, salary and bonuses totaled just over $800,000.

