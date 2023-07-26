Port of Corpus Christi to interview 5 "Finalists" for new Port CEO

It's been two months since port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge stepped down, who resigned following 6 Investigates story looking into excessive spending.

A list of over 40 names has been shortened down to 5 to become the new port of Corpus Christi CEO... after local leaders asked that the hiring process be more transparent

"What we were seeking was not a seat at the table but to be involved in the process. So as an appointing body, the appointing body should be involved in that process. Not that we have a vote or a say in it, but the process should be open to us," said San Patricio County Commissioner Tom Yardley.

Twelve mayors with the Coastal Bend Mayors Coalition included requests like transparency in the process, including public input, an independent search committee, and a transparent evaluation process in a letter they sent to the port in mid-June.

"What we are looking for is someone who will get along with the region leaders and enhance that relationship and be more up front and be more engaged in the overall," said Ingleside on the Bay Mayo Jo Ann Ehmann.

"As one of the 12 mayors that signed this letter, I am deeply disappointed that the commission dismissed the mayors letter and suggestions," Mayor of Portland Cathy Skurow.

Port Chairman Charlie Zahn says the process of hiring a new CEO began in April and was underway long before those letters from elected officials were sent. He tells 6 Investigates that it's paramount that they get the right candidate that can actually work with community leaders.

"Create those relationships between the appointing agencies but more importantly create those between all the agencies, even the small towns like the one I live in in Port Aransas," said Zahn.

The chairman did add that most requests from public officials were included in the process of searching for the new leader of the port...except public input, which he said he ignored, continuing to say there are plenty of people who are quote "anti growth, anti port" and cannot be satisfied. "It wouldn't do any good for them to walk in here today and say Charlie we want you to look at this in a CEO, because I know what I'm looking for in a CEO and the type of business we do here at the port of Corpus Christi."

The narrowing down of candidates was not done by the port commission though, and without the input from appointing agencies. Its something that commissioner Diane Gonzalez has been asking the chairman for.

"I believe this process has been flawd, that it was exclusionary, and that moving forward we have to include all port commissioners in the hiring of our new CEO as well as the community," said Gonzalez.

Port commissioners are set to do virtual meetings with 5 finalists tomorrow during executive session. Chairman Zahn tells 6 Investigates that the county has a quote "hard out" in September to hire a new CEO.