NC Commissioners holds special meeting over Emergency Medicine Residency ending

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent announcement from Christus Spohn to close their Emergency Medicine Residency program has led to dozens of emotional, distraught protests from medical professionals and their families.

Nueces County Commissioners held a special meeting on Thrusday to hear all sides of those affected by the impact of the decision.

"It is terrifying that Spohn made this, in my opinion, extremely reckless decision to completely kill this program," Marilyn Brodur said. "These residents will leave unless a decision is made soon. If this program is not restored in a timely fashion it will die."

Christus Spohn CEO Dom Dominguez said the program will end in 2026 and that the quality of care patients receive will not change once the program ends.

6 Investigates reached out to Christus Spohn on Thursday morning with several questions about their decision. They declined to answer, saying the CEO would address these questions at the commissioners court meeting. But the questions remained unanswered.

At the meeting, it was brought to light that some of the commissioners had a separate meeting with the CEO of Christus Spohn to discuss a committee that will be formed focusing on the impact of the decision.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said the committee will include two representatives from Christus Spohn, the Hospital District, commissioners, physicians and one community advocate.

Commissioners Brent Chesney and John Marez already agreed to represent the commissioners.

However, after the CEO heard of an audio recording that was sent to our KRIS 6 Investigates team, he expressed hesitancy in participating in that committee and going further with discussions regarding the decision.

Judge Scott said the creation of the committee will go on with or without participation from Christus Spohn's CEO.

"We needed to have this meeting so the public can be seen and heard. These doctors and their families can do this because they haven't had that opportunity," Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said. "It's not all going to get solved today but this is the first step because we are all trying to figure out what's going on,"

"This is a well-renowned program. Why would you do away with that and take those people out of the community. I get it's all about money, but it's not all about money. It's about what you do to serve this community. This is going to be devastating to the community."

After the CEO spoke, the physicians and residents had Dr. John Harod with the emergency department give their initial presentation.

Just two minutes into the physicians presentation, Christus Spohn's CEO was seen stepping out. He never returned.

Judge Scott warned those that spoke out against Spohn's decision to not get false hope, but she did promise them that she will continue to listen and will continue to discuss the decision.

