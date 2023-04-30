Memorial benefit held for George West mother who lost her life in childbirth

It was a beautiful day at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds as residents of George West came together for a day of commemoration and remembrance for one of their own.

A tenacious barrel racer and kind spirited nurse, Jacy Swann grew up George West and was a treasured member of the community, both as a friend and a daughter. She lost her life in March while giving birth to her baby son, Jase, as previously reported by KRIS 6 News.

Her close friends and family held a memorial benefit on Sunday to raise money for her son.

"You never know your time," Jacy's friend Morgan Blaschke said. "You never know when the ordinary car ride, airplane, horse ride, pregnancy or birth of a child will be your last moment here with your loved ones."

The benefit included a silent auction, bake sell, worship service and a barrel race, all in honor of the things Jacy loved.

"Jacy loved the Lord, horses and baking, (so) I feel like this is really tying in all that Jacy loved together with a lot of people that loved her," Blaschke said. "So for those that don’t know her, I hope they catch a glimpse of what she was all about."

About 150 people signed up for the barrel race.

Jacy’s friends said they did not have to ask for anything for todays event, as every auction item, baked good and more were donated from others. Everything on sale was donation based too, which allowed people the opportunity to donate as much as they wanted.

"It takes a village, and we have one of the best villages in Live Oak County because they will come near and far just to be able to be here to support in whatever possible way they can," Amber Henicke, a friend of Jacy said.

Swann's friends want her family to know how much she was loved and how much support they will have moving forward. They also said they will make sure her legacy carries on through her son, Jase.

"I hope we get to know him so we can share with him how special his mom was. I just pray all the best for him," Jacy's friend Kayce Oxford said.