George West family holding benefit for mother who died while giving birth to son

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The George West community is coming together to honor the life of one of their own.

Jacy Swann was well known for barrel racing on her horse, and is beloved in the community for her kind spirit.

"Jacy was — she was tenacious. Nothing would hold her back," Swann's mother Pam Johnson said. "She used to be upset because she was short. She was only 5-foot-1. I used to tell her dynamite came in small packages and she definitely proved that."

Her family said Swann was a friendly person, who dedicated her time to helping others as a nurse, friend and daughter.

"She was very loving," Johnson said. "She wanted to become a mom."

However, she lost her life — all while providing one to another. Swann died on March 14, while giving birth to her son. And now, William Jase Swann will go by Jase, in honor of his mother.

"He's beautiful, he looks like his mother from the nose up and like his dad from the nose down," Johnson said.

Swann's family was flooded with emotions the day they lost a daughter and gained a grandson.

"It was overwhelming what we went through in hours," Johnson said. "Jacy never got to look at him; it all happened so fast. There was no anticipation of anything going wrong. It just did."

Her close family and friends are now remembering her life and raising money for baby Jase by hosting a benefit. It will include a barrel race, a silent auction, a bake sell and a 50-50 raffle.

"Jacy was special and her little boy — I pray that they’re blown away," Swann's bestfriend Kaycee Oxford said. "I love seeing everybody come together, it’s been really neat."

They have already received multiple calls and donations from strangers for the auction and prizes for the barrel race.

"Everybody loves each other and help whenever someone is in need of help," Swann's childhood friend Katelynn Kegebein said. "It's a big loving community here in Live Oak County."

Johnson told us that the family will continue to live their lives loving Baby Jase until they all meet Jacy once again.

To donate to the silent auction, contact Allison Wilburn at 361-318-2709. To donate to the bake sell, contact Katelynn Kegebein at 361-449-5639 or Amber Henicke at 361-449-6204. For more information on the barrel race, contact Kayce Oxford at 361-449-0262.

