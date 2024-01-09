Man who caused 7-car pile-up in 2021 pleads guilty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Derek St. Amant pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter.

148th District Court Judge David Klein sentenced him to six years and a fine of $10,000 for each count, to run concurrently, with credit for time served.

St. Amant has until Thursday morning to turn himself in and accept the sentence, otherwise, the case will go to trial.

Amant is responsible for a seven-car pile-up outside of Planet Fitness in 2021.

There were at least six victims at the scene on the day of the crash. Three of them had severe injuries, and one of those victims later died.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, the prosecution presented one witness, who was a victim of this crash.

She testified that she received extensive injuries, spent ten days in the intensive care unit, and must wear a leg brace for the rest of her life. Bills for the ICU totaled $1.2 million.

The prosecution also entered body camera footage from the Corpus Christi Police Department into evidence and played a portion of that video during the hearing.

While being transported to the hospital, St. Amant can be heard telling paramedics he was at peace and was on a highway to heaven.

The prosecution asked that St. Amant serve ten years for each assault charge and 12 years for the intoxication manslaughter charge and that the sentences run at the same time, or concurrently.

"When you look at everything, it was a horrific accident," Prosecutor Joe Mike Pena said. "We're fortunate more people were not killed."

Meanwhile, his defense asked for probation.

"This is a good guy who has been a good guy his whole life that hit a tailspin and is climbing back up," said defense attorney Scott Ellison. "I don't think prison is the appropriate place for mental health offenders."

Judge Klein had previously ordered St. Amant be evaluated for mental competency. That evaluation determined he was incompetent and he was ordered to a competency restoration program at which point it was deemed he was suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and began taking psychiatric medication.

He has since been found competent.

Testimony during the sentencing hearing revealed St. Amant believed Jesus Christ was driving the car at the time of the accident and that he was on a "highway to heaven."

He traveled upwards of 98 miles per hour, running stoplights, before crashing just outside Planet Fitness.

A spokesperson with the Corpus Christi Police Department said his vehicle clipped two other cars and landed in the parking lot where it flipped and struck several other vehicles.

Dr. Troy Martinez, a psychiatrist who evaluated him for competency, testified Tuesday that St. Amant had "clear signs of psychosis present."

Martinez also testified that given his previous drug use, an insanity defense would not be applicable.

Multiple friends and family of St. Amant also testified Tuesday. They said that with medication, he had returned to the person they had always known.

During sentencing Tuesday, Judge Klein said he had considered many factors, including the length of time St. Amant had maintained his sobriety, mental health condition, family support and the appearance that one victim had been "made whole."

Judge Klein said that he could not justify giving St. Amant probation.