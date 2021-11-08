Police respond to multi-vehicle crash along SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are responding to a major crash near Airline Road and SPID.

The crash happened just after 2:30 pm Monday.

CCPD says, "All lanes of travel on 5900 block of SPID WB at Airline are shut down due to major traffic crash. Expect delays. Please find alternate route if possible."

Police officers at the scene said it is a fatal crash and multiple people were injured.

Ambulance crews took an infant to the hospital that was involved in the crash.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this article when more information becomes available.