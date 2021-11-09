Suspect charged for multi-vehicle pile-up outside Planet Fitness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating the driver who was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash outside Planet Fitness Monday afternoon.

The driver is suspected to have been on drugs and speeding at the time of the crash. CCPD confirms that the driver, who is 47 years old, is being treated for injuries and faces three counts of intoxication assault.

Corpus Christi Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash near Airline Road and South Padre Island Drive Monday, November 8 just after 2:30 p.m.

According to Senior Officer Travis Pace, there was a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle clipped two other cars and landed in the parking lot where it flipped and struck several other vehicles.

It all happened outside the Planet Fitness at Sunrise Mall. A mother and her young son had minor injuries, and police say a man in a brown pick-up truck and two men in a white truck were seriously hurt, while at least two of the victims are fighting to stay alive.

The suspect has not been identified by police. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.