Man sentenced to over 11 years in prison after 2022 P.F. Chang's shooting, bank robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Months after a 45-minute crime-spree that involved two shootings and a bank robbery, one Corpus Christi man is headed to prison for his charges.

According to a release from United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas, 43-year-old Anthony Carrington will serve a total 11 year and three months prison sentence for two separate counts.

KRIS 6 News reportedin August 2022, Carrington robbed American Bank-Corpus Christi South, allegedly shot a 39-year-old man at the 1600 block of Elizabeth Street, and also allegedly shot another man at the P.F. Chang's in La Palmera Mall.

Carrington at the time reportedly shot his P.F. Chang's co-worker, 34-year-old Dustin T. Boring, was treated after the shooting at a local hospital and then released.

Boring died a few days later at an out-out-town hospital due to complications related to the shooting.

There was no identity released for the first person who was shot at Elizabeth Street.

Carrington was later identified by witnesses at the P.F. Chang's, before police were able to locate and arrest him.

Officials said in January, Carrington plead guilty to one bank robbery count, and one count of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Following his sentence, Carrington will have to serve five years of supervised release.

