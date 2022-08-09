Additional details from Monday afternoon shootings, bank robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is allegedly responsible for three separate incidents that began near Christus Spohn Shoreline, according to an arrest report from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The CCPD confirmed on Tuesday that 42-year-old Anthony Carrington was connected to two shootings and a bank robbery that took place on Monday afternoon.

The crime spree started after the CCPD received a call for a shooting at the 1600 block of Elizabeth Street.

According to the arrest report, CCPD officials said when they arrived at the home, a shooting victim was already taken to a local hospital.

They said they found blood in the living room, along with bags of what they suspected to be illegal drugs.

Officers stated they were told the victim was a documented gang member, who was shot in the head and torso.

The victim told police the suspect in the shooting went by the name "Ant."

The report states camera footage from a nearby convenience store identified the suspect's vehicle as a greenish/blue Honda with a paper license plate.

While working that scene, the report states CCPD officers were called to another shooting at P.F. Changs in La Palmera mall.

Police said the victim at P.F. Changs and several other witnesses identified the alleged shooter as Anthony Carrington, a co-worker of the victim.

The victim also gave the description of the vehicle, which matched the description of the car that left the scene on Elizabeth Street.

An officer located the vehicle on Leopard and Staples Street, and Carrington was arrested, the arrest report states.

Carrington spoke to officers and told them where they could find the gun he allegedly used in the shooting, the report states, "due to him not wanting a kid or someone else getting ahold of the firearm."

While speaking with police, the report states Carrington also confessed to a bank robbery that took place on the 5100 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Officers on that scene said the bank teller told them Carrington approached the teller, left the handgun on the counter, and stated "give me everything you've got."

According to court documents, Carrington is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated robbery.

Carrington is being held at the Nueces County Jail on a total of $250,000 bond.

