A 34-year-old man who was shot at La Palmera Mall last week dies of his injuries.

After the Aug. 8 shooting, Dustin Boring was taken to a local hospital, reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated and released, but later suffered complications.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said Tuesday that Boring later went to an out-of-town hospital, where he died.

