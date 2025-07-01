CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London Independent School District could double in size over the next 10 years, prompting discussions between school and city officials about infrastructure needs for future campuses.

"We're currently examining options for London ISD. The biggest part right now is really beginning a long-term search for that long-term plan for London ISD," Dr. Bill Chapman, London ISD Superintendent, said.

London ISD plans for rapid growth as infrastructure decisions loom

The district's growth has raised concerns among city officials about potential mobility issues if roads are reduced in width near future school sites.

"I was concerned that we would have issues in terms of mobility if we had a school and we didn't have a school or the right-of-way associated with it," Gil Hernandez, Councilman District 5, said.

During a June 24 city council meeting, Interim Assistant City Manager Ernie De La Garza shared concerns from a London ISD trustee about proposed road changes.

"Discussions for multiple school sites in this area by London ISD are ongoing. It was also stated that reductions could negatively impact London's ability to purchase land for these schools," De La Garza said.

Chapman emphasized that no land has been secured yet for future schools, but the district is working with the city on infrastructure planning.

"My thing is making sure the city understands... planning, zoning ordinances—understands what London ISD needs, no matter where it is," Chapman said.

In the meantime, the district may need to use portable buildings to address immediate overcrowding issues.

"We're gonna have to look at portables because they are the easiest, most cost-effective option to meet the needs of overburdened schools," Chapman said.

Even with the urgent need for expansion, budget constraints will slow the process.

"We're gonna grow faster than I can actually physically afford to build buildings," Chapman said.

With London's school year starting on July 23, the district continues to navigate these growth challenges while working with city officials on long-term solutions.

The City Council ultimately passed the second reading on June 24 with an update to their recommendation: To only reduce the planned C3 Primary Collector to a C1 Collector with its limits between County Road 22 and County Road 20A.

Tony Jaramillo

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

