London ISD plans for continued growth as student population expected to double within the next decade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London Independent School District is experiencing rapid growth that could see its student population double within the next decade, prompting expansions and new construction projects.

The district, which currently serves about 1,800 students, is projected to grow by approximately 8% annually over the next seven years.

"We're a little over 1,800 kids and we basically are going to average 8% growth every year for the next seven years. So it puts us about 10 years of pretty much doubling in size," said Dr. Bill Chapman, London ISD Superintendent.

What was once farmland surrounding the district has transformed as London has become one of the Coastal Bend's fastest-growing school districts.

The growth has already necessitated several expansion projects, with more on the horizon.

"Just this last school year, we completed a cafeteria project, a high school expansion, and an elementary expansion, and we have our London Primary School that will open up 16 classrooms starting next July for our littlest Pirates," Chapman said.

Despite these additions, capacity concerns remain a pressing issue for the district.

"The problem is that our intermediate, middle, and high schools will all be at or near capacity in about three years," said Dr. Chapman. "And so, we have to start making plans for that now."

Parents with children in the district have witnessed the transformation firsthand. Justin McComb, father of four London ISD students and member of the London Education Foundation, has seen the district evolve rapidly."It's growing as quickly as we can move dirt, but it's exciting and it's a good place to be," said McComb.

The growth reflects London's increasing popularity within the region, according to McComb.

"I think London's the future of the whole community. It's a desired school district. We're growing as quick as we can, you can tell with the housing market around the area," said McComb.

The district has also modernized its infrastructure, moving away from septic systems for its plumbing needs.

