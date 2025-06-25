Corpus Christi approves narrower streets for London area with modification for school district

Corpus Christi City Council has given final approval to an ordinance that will make some streets in the London area narrower, but with a last-minute modification to address school district concerns.

The original proposal would have changed four roads in the area of County Road 22 and County Road 43 from four lanes to two lanes. However, after London ISD raised concerns about potential negative impacts on their plans to create more campuses in the district, one street was changed back to four lanes.

Two developers behind the request for narrower roads in the Mirabella and King's Lake West developments argued that the change would provide them with more building space.

"The C1 actually minimizes the amount of land they would be required to develop. And so they are able to have to dedicate less land to the city for a road," Ernie De La Garza said.

De La Garza, the Public Works Director, explained that the developers conducted traffic studies predicting less traffic in the area based on lot sizes.

"In our planning processes, we always try our best to use data, you know, statistical data to try to evaluate whether or not a road is the right size for development," De La Garza said.

At the request of the Public Works and Streets Department, one street was reverted to its original four-lane design to accommodate the school district's future campus plans.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved the modified ordinance, which will still allow three of the originally proposed roads to be narrowed from C3 collectors (four lanes) to C1 collectors (two lanes).

According to the city, a C3 road typically handles up to 14,000 vehicles per day, while a C1 road accommodates up to 8,000 vehicles daily.

