Local businesses stay open in Kingsville despite Tropical Storm Harold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although rain and winds were on and off again in Kingsville, local businesses stayed open for those traveling. One of those businesses was King Barber Shop which opened its doors for not only the general public but for farmers who had a day off.

I knew the rain was coming but I chose to stay open for the farmers. It gives them a chance to come in and get their haircuts when they’ve been out working," owner of King Barber Shop Claire Gendron said.

Gendron kept her front door open to make constant weather check-ins by looking outside. She welcomed all customers but encouraged them to be careful driving down certain roads.

"The main streets out by H-E-B and down by 6th street, there’s a lot of flooding. Here in Kleberg Street if it keeps raining it does flood pretty heavy," Gendron said.

Other local businesses, like Harrel's Kingsville Pharmacy, said that although they knew the storm was headed their way, workers knew they still had to come to work.

"I come in at six. I wake up at six and get here at 6:30 a.m. but we all had to come in today," Harrel's Pharmacy worker Matthew Alcoser said.

Alcoser said although business was slower than usual because of the rain, coming in to work still made a difference to locals who still wanted to get out of the house.

"We had a little rush in the back in the food court and it was pretty good. It's usually the old folks that come and eat their breakfast," Alcoser said.

Locals said that although the rain was intense during some parts of the day, they were happy to see it.

"I knew the rain was coming, but Kingsville needs it. It’s a joy to see," Gendron said.

"It’s beautiful. I love it. I’ve been wanting rain and we got it," Alcoser said.

Officials encourage those out on the slippery roads in the Kingsville area to drive slow and be safe until the weather permits.

