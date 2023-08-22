Watch Now
Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Harold causes power outages across South Texas

AEP Texas/KRIS 6 News
Tropical Storm Harold continues to push inland over parts of South Texas and will bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

These conditions will possibly have widespread impacts on residents Tuesday, including power outages for thousands of Coastal Bend residents.

According to a map from AEP's website, there are numerous power outages in Portland, Port Aransas, Ingleside on the Bay, Falfurrias, and the Cabaniss Field area.

AEP crews are working to determine what caused the power outages, which could take several hours.

If you are without power, you can check the status by heading to AEP's website here.

