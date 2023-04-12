Watch Now
Judge denies motion to dismiss in Nueces County District Attorney removal case

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 15:52:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A motion to dismiss the case seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has been denied.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Gonzalez' attorney Chris Gale filed the motion last month, and claimed the case is based on "vague hearsay and information."

The petition — brought by Nueces County resident and Texas State Director for County Citizens Defending Freedom Colby Wiltse — alleges Gonzalez should be removed from public office "due to incompetency, official misconduct, and failure to give bond."

Last month that case moved forward when visiting judge David Peeples issued a citation to Gonzalez.

State statute requires the issuance of a citation before the case can be heard by a jury.

