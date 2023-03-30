Motion filed to dismiss trial for District Attorney Mark Gonzalez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local defense attorney Christopher Gale has filed a motion to dismiss the case to remove District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office.

Gale filed the motion Thursday morning. The petition, brought by Nueces County resident and Texas State Director for County Citizens Defending Freedom, Colby Wiltse, alleged that Gonzalez should be removed from public office "due to incompetency, official misconduct, and failure to give bond."

Wiltse also claims Gonzalez chose not to prosecute abortion or transgender rights cases.

On Monday, County Attorney Jenny Dorsey filed a citation to move forward with Wiltse's case, but according to Gale, there is a lack of jurisdiction.

According to the motion, Gale says elected officials are basing this case on "vague hearsay and information."

There's no word yet on when this motion will be heard.

Gonzalez, who is in his second term as DA, is responsible for the prosecution of felony and misdemeanor cases within Nueces County. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

This is a developing story.


