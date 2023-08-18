Jason Lara found guilty of capital murder, sentenced to life in prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury has found Jason Lara guilty of capital murder on Friday, according to prosecutor Frank Errico with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

The 37-year-old was convicted for the deaths of Micaella Sudell and Erica Larracuente-Aguero.

Both women were found dead from gunshot wounds at Windrush Apartments on Kostoryz Road on May 14, 2022. Officials stated in their report that they had been dead for several days.

Judge Sandra Watts presided over the trial. She sentenced Lara to life in prison with no chance of parole, Nueces County DA's Office officials said.

Lara was arrested on May 20, 2022 in connection with their deaths. His trial had originally been pushed back to July 10 this year.

