Capital murder trial of Micaela Sudell and Erica Larracuente pushed to July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trial for a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of Micaela Sudell and Erica Larracuente in May of last year has been delayed.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Jason Edward Lara was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Originally set for trial today, both the prosecution and defense requested more time during a status hearing Friday.

The defense requested an additional 30 days to review a DNA report it had just obtained.

And the prosecutor requested 45 days, noting he had just been assigned the case.

Visiting Judge Manuel J. Banales said the trial date had been reset to July 10.

As KRIS 6 News reported last year, Lara was on probation and the Nueces County Supervision and Correction Department (NCSCD) twice requested that his probation be revoked, once in July 2021 and again in March 2022 — two months before Lara was charged with capital murder.

