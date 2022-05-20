Arrest made in Windrush Apartments homicides

Corpus Christi Police Department officers arrested 37-year-old Jason Lara in connection with a double homicide at an apartment complex on Kostoryz Road.

Two women were found dead inside an apartment at the Windrush complex Saturday morning after police were called to perform a welfare check, CCPD stated in a release.

The bodies were found after apartment management let police inside.

Lara was arrested in the 2100 block of Airline on an outstanding Unlawful Possession of a Firearm warrant. A capital murder warrant was then secured and served while he was in custody.

He is currently in the Nueces County Jail with bonds of $50,000 for the outstanding warrant abd $1 million for the capital murder charge.