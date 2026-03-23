Three Rivers to lose Choke Canyon water access after Corpus Christi alters its reservoir operations

The City of Three Rivers said it will soon be unable to draw water from the Choke Canyon Reservoir due to a sudden change in operations by the City of Corpus Christi.

Three Rivers officials announced the change in a public notice on Monday, stating Corpus Christi made "inaccurate water projections." As a result, Corpus Christi will release more water from Choke Canyon to Lake Corpus Christi, cutting off the supply for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers said that the new information contradicts what the City of Corpus Christi told them in January. At that time, Three Rivers was told water from the Choke Canyon Reservoir would be available until April and May of 2027. City officials called the development "unforeseen and unexpected."

To maintain water service and stability, Three Rivers is accelerating the implementation of its second and third alternative water supply options. City staff is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to ensure all regulatory requirements are met before bringing the new water sources into operation.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the City of Corpus Christi and has been told it is working on a response.

City of Three Rivers

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