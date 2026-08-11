Fatal crash on State Highway 72 kills 21-year-old Three Rivers woman near the city

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas —

A 21-year-old Three Rivers woman died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 72, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Claudia Alvarez Ramirez was driving a 2013 Honda Accord westbound on State Highway 72 at a high rate of speed, well above the posted speed limit, when the crash occurred on Aug. 2 at approximately 10 p.m., about five miles west of Three Rivers.

A 2017 Ford F-250 driven by a 19-year-old male from Three Rivers had stopped on the westbound shoulder to execute a U-turn. As the F-250 began what investigators described as a "potentially unsafe U-turn," the Accord struck it on the driver's side.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to travel into the eastbound lane of State Highway 72 before coming to rest. Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Donnie Watkins pronounced Ramirez dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-250 sustained injuries and was transported to Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital in Kenedy by a family member in a private vehicle. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assigned to the Three Rivers Highway Patrol Office continue to investigate the crash. Authorities have not indicated whether charges will be filed. No additional details have been released.

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