Woman dies after jumping from moving car in San Patricio County

A 33-year-old Arkansas woman died Tuesday night after reportedly jumping from a moving vehicle in San Patricio County, according to the sheriff's office.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office received a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a "rolling disturbance" on FM 1068 and County Road 856 near Mathis.

The 40-year-old male driver told dispatchers his girlfriend had jumped out of his brown truck while it was in motion, according to officials.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, the woman was found dead.

Investigators remained on scene Tuesday night. The Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

FM 1068 at County Road 856 remained closed as of Tuesday night while the investigation continued.

