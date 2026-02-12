Woman arrested after high-speed chase in stolen SUV

A high-speed police chase that began in Portland, Texas, ended with the arrest of a 38-year-old woman after deputies used spike strips to stop a stolen SUV near Sinton.

The pursuit started Wednesday night when the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to stop a vehicle in Portland. The driver immediately fled, leading officers on a chase across San Patricio County, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The SUV traveled from Portland toward Gregory on US Highway 181, then continued to Taft. During the pursuit, authorities confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from Corpus Christi.

The SUV eluded Taft Police as the chase continued. Four San Patricio County deputies coordinated to deploy deflation spikes to stop the fleeing vehicle. Two sets of spikes successfully punctured three tires on the SUV, bringing the chase to an end near the Sinton exit.

Kimberly Michelle Lopez was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest, and Resisting Arrest. Her bond was set at $48,000, and she remains in the San Patricio County jail.

