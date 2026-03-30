Two arrested after 125 mph police chase with three children in car

Two people are facing charges after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase reaching 125 mph with three young children in the vehicle.

The pursuit began yesterday evening when troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Taft on US 181. The driver, 24-year-old Macy Ann Carey, initially traveled north before turning around and heading south through Taft and Gregory. The reckless driving continued into Portland, ending at the Bridgepoint Apartments.

Carey was driving the car with 25-year-old Juan Daniel Garcia as a passenger. Three children, ages 6, 2, and 1, were also inside the vehicle.

After stopping at the apartment complex, Garcia ran from the vehicle carrying the 1-year-old child. Law enforcement took him into custody without incident and arrested Carey.

Deputies took the children to their office to wait for their grandmother. The children told a deputy they had not eaten since early that morning, and the deputy bought them food while watching over them. The grandmother later took custody of the children.

Investigators found stolen rifles in the trunk of the car.

Garcia is charged with evading arrest, abandoning and endangering a child, theft of firearms, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He also had an active warrant out of Travis County for assault on a peace officer. His bond is set at $50,000.

Carey is charged with abandoning and endangering a child, evading arrest, and reckless driving. Her bond is set at $25,000.

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